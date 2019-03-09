Triple Stabbing At Birmingham Nightclub

9 March 2019, 11:31

Medleys nightclub Northfield Birmingham Google Str

Three men have been injured after a stabbing inside a nightclub in Northfield.

Officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 2:20am this morning at Medleys club on Bristol Road South.

Three men thought to be in their 20's were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries, none of which are thought to be life-threatening. 

The scene is currently closed while specialist forensic examinations take place.

Jenny Birch from force CID said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of what took place during the early hours of this morning.

“I need anyone who has any information about what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible. 

“This is a shocking incident where weapons were sadly used again causing injuries to three people, we need to determine what happened and who is responsible.

“Officers are addressing the rising surge in violence and knife crime. We continue our extra patrols and are still utilising our extensive powers to search people without the need to suspect they are carrying weapons.

“We are committed to tackling the rise in violence in the city and will robustly deal with those intent on causing harm within our communities."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Louis Tomlinson's new song apparently includes lyrics about his mum

Louis Tomlinson’s Two Of Us Contains Heartbreaking Lyrics About His Late Mum Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson

Halsey responded on Twitter after some fans took offence to her sarcasm

Halsey Perfectly Addresses The Hypocrisy Of Stan Culture On Twitter
Khloe Kardashian and baby True haven't seen Tristan Thompson since Valentine's Day.

Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Khloe Kardashian Or Daughter True Since Valentine’s Day

News

Cole Sprouse reveals how the Riverdale cast are coping after Luke Perry's death.

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Says The Cast Are Trying To “Recover” Following Luke Perry’s Death

TV & Film

Ella Mai will be supporting superstar Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World Tour

Who Is Ella Mai? Meet The Singer-Songwriter Supporting Ariana Grande On Tour

News