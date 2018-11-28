Tributes paid to Wolverhampton cyclist

28 November 2018, 14:24 | Updated: 28 November 2018, 14:32

Paul Thompson

The family of a cyclist killed in a collision with a lorry have paid tribute to their beloved brother.

Paul Thompson, aged 50, was struck by the vehicle in Culwick Street, Wolverhampton, just before 2.30pm on Monday (26 November).

He suffered serious injuries and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Releasing a photo today, his family said: “We are truly devastated at the unnecessary death of a beloved brother and fantastic uncle to our two boys.”

Detective Sergeant Alan Hands, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at this devastating time, and they continue to be supported by one of our specialist officers.”

