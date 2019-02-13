Three Teenagers Injured In Stabbing

A 16-year-old has been arrested after three other teenagers were injured in a disturbance on Belgrave Road.

Officers were called just after 4pm.

One boy aged 16 was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He is believed to have suffered stab wounds to the chest.

A 19-year-old was left with minor cuts to his back and his hand, while an 18-year-old was also treated for a cut to his hand.