Three Teenagers Injured In Stabbing

13 February 2019, 17:55 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 17:57
A 16-year-old has been arrested after three other teenagers were injured in a disturbance on Belgrave Road.
Officers were called just after 4pm.
One boy aged 16 was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
He is believed to have suffered stab wounds to the chest.
A 19-year-old was left with minor cuts to his back and his hand, while an 18-year-old was also treated for a cut to his hand.
