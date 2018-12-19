Third Murder Charge Over Willenhall Death

19 December 2018, 10:22 | Updated: 19 December 2018, 10:24

Handcuffs

Detectives investigating the death of Willenhall man Kevin Shepperson have charged a third person with murder.

Mr Shepperson, aged 39, was found at a flat in Bloxwich Road South on 22 August this year.

Nazeem Kendall, aged 21, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before Walsall Magistrates Court on 3 January next year.

Two other men, also both aged 21, were charged in connection with the murder of Mr Shepperson in August.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of multiple injuries.

