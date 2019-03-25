Third Charge Over Small Heath Teenager Murder

A third person's been charged with the murder of a Small Heath teenager.

The 17 year old, from Birmingham, was arrested in Rugby on Friday 22 March.

The teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons is due before Birmingham Magistrates Court, and is also accused of two counts of robbery.

16 year old Abdullah Muhammed died after being stabbed in Herbert Road on the night of February 20.

Amari Robinson, also known as Amari Tullock, 20, from Birmingham, is also due to appear before the same court charged with the same offences.

Demille Innis, 19, from Walsall, appeared before magistrates on Thursday charged with murder, two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.