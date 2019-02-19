Ten Day Bin Strike Starts In Birmingham

Members of Unite, the UK and Ireland's largest union, employed by Birmingham City Council on refuse collection have begun 10 days of strike action.

It's over a dispute over 'secret payments' made to workers who did not take part in the last walk-out in 2017.

Birmingham City Council have denied the 'secret payments' and say they put forward a reasonable offer to end the dispute.

The walk out means bin collections will be fortnightly.

Refuse workers and @UniteUnion members are outside the depot in #Tyseley for the start of ten days of strike action after talks with @BhamCityCouncil fell apart over alleged secret payments after the 2017 bin strikes #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/64kXUEa6rK — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) February 19, 2019

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: "We are hearing yet more misleading comments from Unite in response to their failure to

secure an injunction against our efforts to provide the best possible waste collections during the industrial action they have instigated.

"All city council employees who deliver waste collection services have health and safety responsibilities - it is not exclusive to a certain grade or role.

"The same can be said for any agency or contract worker we utilise for missed collections or the contingency plan to mitigate the effects of the current industrial action.

"As stated previously, we have put a reasonable offer on the table to end this dispute. We'd urge the trades unions to put this to their members so they can give it the serious consideration it deserves.

The picket line at Redfern Depot getting support from @CllrMajid at the start of ten days of strike action after talks between the union and @BhamCityCouncil fell apart yesterday #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/GwE7PTIQKz — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) February 19, 2019

"We need to get back to the task of providing a service that citizens expect and deserve."

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "Birmingham bin workers are taking strike action as a last resort.



"This industrial action is entirely of Birmingham council's making. It was Birmingham council which made secret payments to bin workers who did not go on strike in 2017



"Then, when Unite discovered the secret payments, it was Birmingham council which refused to accept that it had blacklisted our members and refused to make an equal payment to our members.



"Since the dispute began it is Birmingham council which has been deliberately endangering the safety of workers and residents alike by sending out bin lorries without the required safety staff.