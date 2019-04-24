Teens Stabbed At Birmingham Snooker Hall

24 April 2019, 10:15 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 10:23

Snooker balls

West Midlands Police are investigating after two men were stabbed at at snooker venue in Acocks Green.

Officers were called to reports of disorder inside the Big Shot Snooker Club, Highfield Road, around 9.15pm on Tuesday (23rd).

Two men, both aged 18, are believed to have been robbed and then stabbed. They were taken to hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening.

CCTV has been recovered, and the force is keen to hear from anyone who was in or around the club at the time and may be able to assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Tom Lyons, from Force CID, said: "We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of what happened last night.

"We believe there was a dispute and the two men were stabbed after being robbed of cash and personal belongings.

"We have a number of active lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone with information which could help us to get in touch."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Jack Fincham has liked another savage comment about his ex Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham ‘Likes’ Comment Asking If Ex Dani Dyer Cheated On Him

News

Simon Cowell will let Louis Tomlinson decide if he wants to return to The X Factor

Simon Cowell Addresses Louis Tomlinson’s Future Role On The X Factor

TV & Film

Dani Dyer's parents had a stern word with her

Dani Dyer Warned To 'Steer Clear' Of Sammy Kimmence By Her Parents After She's Pictured Kissing Her Ex

News

Katy Perry is rocking a brand new look.

Katy Perry Switches Up Her Look As She Unveils New Hair

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift