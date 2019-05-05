Teenager Stabbed In Great Barr

5 May 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 5 May 2019, 10:43

Police siren

A 16 year old boy's been found with stab wounds in Great Barr.

The teenager was found by police on Saturday (4 May) afternoon around 3:30pm after being called to fields off Tanhouse Avenue in Hamstead.

He's currently recieving treatment in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

DS Kamran Tehzeeb from Force CID, said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation and keen to hear from anyone who can help us establish the circumstances leading up to this sta

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan Barton Hanson opens up about Charlie Brake

Love Island: Megan Barton Hanson Finally Addresses Relationship Rumours About 'Real & Honest' Charlie Brake

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi appears on the second episode of the Capital Breakfast podcast

Lewis Capaldi Dates Niall, And Shawn Mendes Gets Oily On New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Cardi B and Offset's racy pose on the red carpet went viral after it was doctored

Cardi B Speaks Out After Shocking Fans With Intimate Video Of Her Private Parts
Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell confirm romance with PDA

Love Island's Kaz Crossley & Theo Campbell's PDA Confirm They're Dating On Night Out

TV & Film

Love Island returns in just a few weeks time according to Caroline Flack

Love Island Start Date: Caroline Flack Accidentally Reveals When 2019 Series Will Return

TV & Film