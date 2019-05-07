Teenager Shot In Head In Wolverhampton

A 16 year old is in a serious condition after being shot in Wolverhampton.

The teenager was found in the Pennfields area just before 8pm on Monday evening (6 May).

He was taken to hospital where he remains today.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 20 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in police custody.

Inspector Ade George from the force CID team, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."