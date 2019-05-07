Teenager Shot In Head In Wolverhampton

7 May 2019, 08:20

Police generic

A 16 year old is in a serious condition after being shot in Wolverhampton.

The teenager was found in the Pennfields area just before 8pm on Monday evening (6 May).

He was taken to hospital where he remains today.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 20 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in police custody.

Inspector Ade George from the force CID team, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Ariana Grande were missing from the Met Gala.

Met Gala: Why Ariana Grande, Rihanna & Selena Gomez Were Missing From Red Carpet

Ariana Grande

Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra AKA The Jonas Sisters stole the show at Met Gala 2019

'Jonas Sisters' Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Stole The Show At The 2019 Met Gala
Zendaya was the real life Cinderella at the MET Gala 2019

WATCH: Zendaya Transforms Into Real Life Cinderella On The Met Gala Red Carpet – Complete With Fairy Godmother

News

Harry Styles and Zendaya at Met Gala 2019

Met Gala 2019: Best Outfits Including Harry Styles, Zendaya & Shawn Mendes

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby has been born

Prince Harry Has Announced Meghan Markle's Given Birth To A Baby Boy

News