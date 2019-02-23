Teenager Killed in Small Heath Stabbing Is Named

23 February 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 23 February 2019, 08:18

abdullah

Police have named a 16 year old boy killed in a stabbing in Birmingham.

Abdullah Muhammad died on Herbert Road in Small Heath on Weednesday 20 February - a 15 year old was also injured

This week, Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe called on communities to work with police to identify those involved in violent crime involving knives.

DCC Rolfe said: "We'll be leaving no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

"You'll see a very robust policing response that's sensitive to the fears and concerns of our local communities.

"Our thoughts remain with Abdullah's family, friends and the local community in Small Heath.

