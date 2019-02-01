Teenager Jailed For Birmingham Chip Shop Shooting

1 February 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 16:31

chip shop

Three teenagers who tried shooting a gang rival dead in busy Birmingham chippy - narrowly missing three children - have been jailed.

The 19 and two 18 year old's carried out the attack at Classic Fish Bar in Washwood Heath in October 2017.

Shocking CCTV footage shows 19-year-old Kabir Khan open fire with a handgun through the door of Classic Fish Bar in Washwood Heath on Saturday 7 October 2017 sending customers diving for cover.

A six-year-old boy and two other children aged eight and 12 were waiting in the fast food outlet and police later said it was “a miracle" no-one was killed or seriously hurt.

 

 

Kabir Khan, of Orpwood Road, Lea Hall, was jailed for 19 years, Atif Imran was handed 17 years and Sajeer Khan, of Fernbank Road, Alum Rock, was handed 10 years and two months.

