Teenager Critical After Being Hit By West Midlands Ambulance

A teenager is in a critical condition after being hit by an ambulance in Walsall.

West Midlands Police said they were called at 5.40pm on Monday (13th May) after the 15-year-old was struck by the emergency services vehicle, which was on blue lights responding to another incident.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the collision on Lichfield Street in Walsall.

The force said he remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Alan Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "It is important for everyone involved that we piece together the events that led to the collision.

"I would appeal directly to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet contacted us, or may have caught the collision on a dash-cam, to get in touch."

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit has asked anyone with information to come forward.