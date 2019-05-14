Teenager Critical After Being Hit By West Midlands Ambulance

14 May 2019, 09:22 | Updated: 14 May 2019, 09:28

West Midlands Ambulance

A teenager is in a critical condition after being hit by an ambulance in Walsall.

West Midlands Police said they were called at 5.40pm on Monday (13th May) after the 15-year-old was struck by the emergency services vehicle, which was on blue lights responding to another incident.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the collision on Lichfield Street in Walsall.

The force said he remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Alan Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "It is important for everyone involved that we piece together the events that led to the collision.

"I would appeal directly to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet contacted us, or may have caught the collision on a dash-cam, to get in touch."

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit has asked anyone with information to come forward.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Billie Eilish has spoken about her choice of baggy clothing

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body
Miley Cyrus transformed into Joe Jonas thanks to Snapchat

Miley Cyrus Transformed Into Joe Jonas With The Help Of That Snapchat Filter

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: Is He The Wealthiest One Direction Star?
David Guetta shared the music video he was most embarrassed by

WATCH: David Guetta Cringes At His "Worst Music Video Ever", For 'Memories'

David Guetta

Kazimir Crossley hit back at Josh Denzel's comments about 'moving on too quick'

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Josh Denzel After He Takes Dig For Moving On With Theo Campbell ‘Three Weeks’ After They Split

News