Teenager Arrested In Connection To Fatal Birmingham Stabbing

6 March 2019, 12:37 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 12:38

Hazrat Umar

﻿Police investigating the murder of an 18 year old teenager from Birmingham have made a second arrest.

The 16 year old was held on Wednesday morning in connection to the fatal stabbing in Norwood Road on 25 February 2019.

Hazrat Umar died of his injuries after the attack and a 16 year old boy has been charged with his murder, he remains in custody.

Neither 16 year olds can be named for legal reasons.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen from the force’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Hazrat’s family who are devastated by this senseless act. This arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation and we’re doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet come forward to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

