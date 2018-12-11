Teenager Arrested After Selly Oak Stabbings

Police are continuing to interview a 13-year-old boy after three teenagers were stabbed in Selly Oak.

Officers were called to Weoley Park Road at around 4.20pm Monday 10th December after three boys suffered stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault on Monday night.

Detective Inspector Gemma Currie, from force CID, said: “I would like to reassure members of the community that we are working with local schools today, gathering CCTV evidence and taking statements.

“We are conducting patrols in the area and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has information on the incident.”