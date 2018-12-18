Teen Guilty Of Kingstanding Murder

18 December 2018, 09:17 | Updated: 18 December 2018, 09:18

18 year old Leary Dalton Byrne

A teenager has been found guilty of stabbing a grandad to death in a Kingstanding park, and then boasting about it to friends.

Leary Dalton-Byrne, who's 18 years old, repeatedly attacked 45 year old Dean Ward in June 2018 with a carving knife.

It's after the teenager asked the victim for a cigarette while walking through Finchley Park, who told told Byrne he didn't smoke before being viciously attacked.

Mr Ward's friend flagged down someone to call an ambulance, the victim was taken to hospital but died a week later.

Byrne was arrested after his confession was recorded before being posted and shared on social media.

He initially denied being responsible, claiming a friend was responsible.

Sentencing will take place on February 1 2019.

 

