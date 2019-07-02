Tamworth Man Named After Staffordshire Reservoir Death

A man from Tamworth who died while trying to save a nine-year-old girl from drowning in a Staffordshire reservoir has been named.

Emergency services were called after Carl Storer and the girl were seen struggling in the water in Burntwood on Sunday evening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Staffordshire Air Ambulance all attended at around 6pm and Mr Storer's body was recovered from the Chasewater Reservoir a short time later.

The girl made it safely out of the water.

Staffordshire Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened and the coroner has been informed.

In a tribute, the 21-year-old's family said: "You were a really good brother and you will be deeply missed by family and friends.

"Rest in peace and fly with the eagles. You will always be loved."

Sergeant Fay Mills, from the Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Carl's family are receiving support from specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We are working with partners to establish the circumstances of his death and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

"We have an increased officer presence at the park today to offer reassurance and we would encourage everyone to avoid swimming in open water for their own safety."

Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council's Cabinet member responsible for Chasewater, said: "Everyone is upset to hear the news of the tragic event at Chasewater reservoir and it is so sad that a day out enjoying the summer sun has ended in tragedy for this young man and his family and our thoughts are with his loved ones today.

"Though we do not yet know the full circumstances of how this happened, it is a sad reminder of how even the strongest swimmer can find themselves struggling while swimming in cold water.

"We all want to enjoy the warmer weather, but our advice to everyone is not to be tempted to cool off by swimming unsupervised in open waters."

Mr Storer's death is the latest during Britain's hot spell, as three men were pulled from the sea off the coast of south-west England on Thursday and Friday.

Two were discovered near Torquay and one was found near Prussia Cove, Cornwall.

This followed the death of 12-year-old Shukri Yahya Abdi, who drowned in the River Irwell in Bury.