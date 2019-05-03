Sutton Coldfield Man Jailed For Trafficking 14 Year-Old Boy In County Lines Gang

3 May 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 11:48

Harrison James Coe Sutton Coldfield drugs traffick

A man from Sutton Coldfield who forced a 14 year-old boy to deal drugs has been jailed for four and a half years.

18 year-old Harrison Coe was stopped by police driving along the A484 on 12 March 2019. The subsequent police search resulted in cannabis being found and later at the police station a further package which contained 48 wraps of drugs which contained cocaine and opiates.

Police examined the electronic devices that were recovered and the data linked the driver and vehicle to a 14-year-old child who went missing from the Sutton Coldfield area a few days earlier.

Coe admitted in interview that he had collected the child on the instructions of another person and brought him to Llanelli via Cardiff.

Deborah Rogers of the CPS said: "Gangs who sell drugs sometimes use young people to do so, as a way of trying to distance themselves from their criminal activity.

"County lines operations have been found in many parts of England and Wales adversely affecting numerous communities.

"Building on a thorough investigation, the CPS presented a strong case against this defendant which resulted in the early guilty pleas."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Cardi B and Offset's racy pose on the red carpet went viral after it was doctored

Cardi B Speaks Out After Shocking Fans With Intimate Video Of Her Private Parts
Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell confirm romance with PDA

Love Island's Kaz Crossley & Theo Campbell PDA Confirm They're Dating On Night Out

TV & Film

Love Island returns in just a few weeks time according to Caroline Flack

Love Island Start Date: Caroline Flack Accidentally Reveals When 2019 Series Will Return

TV & Film

Kristina Cocoli or Kaia Gerber in Shawn Mendes' new video

Who Is The Girl Starring In Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video?

Shawn Mendes

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Did They Get Married?