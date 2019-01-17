Sutton Coldfield House Searched In Suzy Lamplugh Investigation "Still Ripped Apart

17 January 2019, 09:25 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 09:27

Suzy Lamplugh house Sutton Coldfield Murder Invest

A man from Sutton Coldfield, whose house was ripped apart when it became the centre of a historical murder investigation says it's been a living hell.

In October 2018, Met police officers dug large holes at the property, which once belonged to the mother of the prime suspect.

Detectives found no evidence relating to the suspected murder of Suzy Lamplugh, more than three decades earlier.

Phil Carey told us months later, many parts of the house are still unlivable.

 

He says in the last 10 weeks, officers have sent one contractor back out to the house. 

The Met Police has told Capital it's committed to fixing the property.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Laura Crane and Tristan Phipps have confirmed their romance.

Love Island’s Laura Crane Confirms She’s Dating Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus has denied she's expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Liam Hemsworth’s Baby In The Best Way

Miley Cyrus

Fyre documentary follows the unravelling of the doomed supermodel endorsed festival

Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary Reveals The Madness Of Doomed Island Event

TV & Film

Noah Centineo supported Logan Paul after he spoke about learning lessons

Noah Centineo Is Receiving Backlash For A Now-Deleted Tweet Supporting Logan Paul

TV & Film

Michael Clifford announced his engagement to girlfriend Crystal Leigh

5SOS' Michael Clifford Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Crystal Leigh

5 Seconds Of Summer