Still Standing: Birmingham Mum's Story Of Surviving Violent Stabbing

19 June 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 09:19

Natalie Queiroz Sutton Coldfield stab victim

A mum from Birmingham who was stabbed more than 20 times by her fiance while 8 months pregnant, has told Capital she had to see him after it happened.

A mum from Birmingham who was stabbed more than 20 times by her fiance while 8 months pregnant, has told Capital she had to see him after it happened.

Babur Karamat Raja, known as 'Bobby', used a 12 inch knife on Natalie Queiroz in Sutton Coldfield three years ago.

She was pregnant with their daughter at the time, and the knife missed the baby by millimeters.

Natalie told us she's so thankful her daughter survived the attack.

'Bobby' was jailed for 18 years for the frenzied attack later in 2016.

Now, three years after it happened, Natalie has written a book called 'Still Standing', which she says has helped her come to terms with what happened to her.

Her book was released last week and is already a 'Bestseller' on Amazon.

(Photos Credit: John Blake Books)

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Dumped Love Island Contestant Who Owns A Catering Company In London

TV & Film

Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island

Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

TV & Film

Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore

Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran has an epic album of collaborations on the way

Ed Sheeran New Album: Tracklist, Release Date And Who Features On 'No.6 Collaborations' Project

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande has hinted at a collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande