Still Standing: Birmingham Mum's Story Of Surviving Violent Stabbing

A mum from Birmingham who was stabbed more than 20 times by her fiance while 8 months pregnant, has told Capital she had to see him after it happened.

Babur Karamat Raja, known as 'Bobby', used a 12 inch knife on Natalie Queiroz in Sutton Coldfield three years ago.

She was pregnant with their daughter at the time, and the knife missed the baby by millimeters.

Natalie told us she's so thankful her daughter survived the attack.

'Bobby' was jailed for 18 years for the frenzied attack later in 2016.

Now, three years after it happened, Natalie has written a book called 'Still Standing', which she says has helped her come to terms with what happened to her.

Her book was released last week and is already a 'Bestseller' on Amazon.

(Photos Credit: John Blake Books)