Stabbing Outside Walsall Pub

25 July 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 11:08

Detectives have launched an investigation after a stabbing outside a pub in Walsall.

The 21-year-old man was stabbed on Forge Lane last night (Wednesday 24 July).

The incident took place in Darlaston, at around 11:15pm.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox, from Force CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“A young man has been seriously injured, if you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation."

