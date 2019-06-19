Speeding Moseley Driver Jailed For Fatal Hit And Run

19 June 2019, 10:57

Mohammed Shameel WMP

A speeding hit and run driver from Moseley been jailed for killing a mum as he drove through Sparkhill.

The 38 year old mother of three was hit on 16 June 2018 as she stepped into the Stratford road to get into her parked car.

Mohammed Shameel from Penshaw Grove, who had a child in the car at the time, drove off but police found his car a week later.

He initially claimed the vehicle had been stolen, but CCTV expose him as the driver and he revealed his guilt.

The 34 year old was found to be travelling between 33 - 36mph in a 20mph zone just before the collision and was handed an 18 month sentence.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "It is inconceivable Shameel would not have known about the collision as there was extensive damage to his car including the windscreen.

"Despite this, he drove away from the scene without a second thought for Mrs Akhtar who tragically died as a result of her injuries.

"Shameel tried to lie to cover his tracks but we were able to quickly expose his lies. We can only hope the fact he must serve a prison sentence will provide a small sense of comfort to his victim's family."

