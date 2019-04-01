Smith's Wood Stabbing Victim Named

1 April 2019, 06:28 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 06:30

Police

A man stabbed to death in Smith's Wood has been named as Leneto "Lenny" Kellengbeck.

The 24 year old was attacked on Friday (29 March) night as West Midlands Police were called to Arran Way just after 11 o clock.

He was found with critical injuries and despite the best efforts of emergency services, died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen from the force's homicide team, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we are working hard to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and we're keen to hear from anyone who can help us piece together the circumstances leading up to the attack.

"If you were in Arran Way at the time, please contact us as you may have vital information about what happened."

