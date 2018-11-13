Smethwick War Memorial Vandalised

A newly unveiled war memorial in Smethwick has been vandalised.

Officers are treating the graffiti at the retaining wall surrounding the Lions of the Great War as racially aggravated criminal damage.

The 10ft high statue, which is between High Street and Tollhouse Way and was only unveiled on Sunday 4th November, is believed to have been targeted in the early hours of Friday (9th).

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb, from the Sandwell Police, said: "Officers are working closely with the congregation and management at the nearby Guru Nanak Sikh Temple as we understand that this attack has caused a

lot of concern in the community.

"Work continues to try to understand the reasons behind what happened and identify whoever is responsible. I’d urge anyone who recognises the people in this CCTV to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Local officers continue to work closely with communities and have increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and be on hand to answer any questions or concerns that people may have."