Sixth Arrest Over Wolverhampton Murder

22 October 2018, 12:38

Richard Helm Wolverhampton murder

A sixth person is being questioned in connection with the death of Richard Helm in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, at around 5.15am on Friday 12th October to reports of a disturbance.

37 year-old Richard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon. He remains in police custody.

Five men were previously arrested on suspicion of murder. Two were released with no further action and three were released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the force’s Homicide team, said: “Our investigation continues at a swift pace as we endeavour to gain a clear picture of the tragic events that lead to Richard’s death.

“His family are understandably devastated and my thoughts remain with them at this very upsetting time. We have specialist officers supporting them and they have kept them updated with this latest development. 

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, who hasn’t yet spoken to us, to get in touch with me or my team. A family have been left heartbroken." 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Liam Payne hit back after a newspaper claimed he was dating a woman he was papped with.

Liam Payne Wants Press To “Treat Women With More Respect” After Relationship Rumours Article
Laura Anderson goes public with Love Island boyfriend Max Morley

Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson's act Armstrong Martins was one of the first to be voted out of the X Factor live finals

Louis Tomlinson Upsets Fans By Claiming He 'Used To Be' In One Direction
James Arthur has his eyes set on Hollywood

James Arthur Lands Role In The World’s Biggest Soap Opera

Pete Davidson breaks silence over Ariana Grande split during stand up routine

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence Over Ariana Grande Split, Says He Needs Somewhere To Live