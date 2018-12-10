Sixth Arrest Over Dudley Murder

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Dudley.

Yasir Hussain, a father-of-four from Lancashire, was found critically injured on Central Drive, Lower Gornal at around 9.40pm last Tuesday (4 December) and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night have since been released pending further investigation.

A 21-year-old woman, who was being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released pending further investigation.

Nabeel Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, was charged with murder on Friday evening. He appeared at Walsall Magistrates over the weekend, and was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our investigation continues at pace as we try to establish exactly what happened to Mr Hussain. His family are being kept updated with these developments and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d also encourage anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation, and hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

"We’ve been working closely with our partners and local people to tackle violence in the borough and reassure members of our communities.”