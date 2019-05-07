Shooting In Birmingham

On Air Now
7 May 2019, 20:08 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 20:43
There are unconfirmed reports that a teenage boy has been shot dead in Ladywood, though police have yet to release an official statement into the shooting.
Forensic markers are outside a school on St Vincent Street after shots were fired just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.
.@WMPolice confirmed that there was a shooting in #Ladywood in Birmingham. Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm. People at the scene have told #CapitalReports that one person has died but that is unconfirmed by police. pic.twitter.com/QluuXP7kAn— Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 7, 2019
There are forensic markers by a car behind the police cordon as @WMPolice investigate a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham @OFFICIALWMAS critical care team and the air ambulances were called.— Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 7, 2019
There are unconfirmed reports one person's died #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/t3bhrj81Ow
Police are currently on St Vincent Street in #Ladywood following a shooting at just after 5pm this afternoon (7 May). Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area. More details to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/Va2IOOHCQf— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 7, 2019
