Shooting In Birmingham

There are unconfirmed reports that a teenage boy has been shot dead in Ladywood, though police have yet to release an official statement into the shooting.

Forensic markers are outside a school on St Vincent Street after shots were fired just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

.⁦@WMPolice⁩ confirmed that there was a shooting in #Ladywood in Birmingham. Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm. People at the scene have told #CapitalReports that one person has died but that is unconfirmed by police. pic.twitter.com/QluuXP7kAn — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 7, 2019

There are forensic markers by a car behind the police cordon as @WMPolice investigate a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham @OFFICIALWMAS critical care team and the air ambulances were called.



There are unconfirmed reports one person's died #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/t3bhrj81Ow — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 7, 2019