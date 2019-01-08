Seventh Arrest Over Dudley Murder

A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Yasir Hussain last month.

The father of four from Lancashire was found critically injured on Central Drive, Lower Gornal at around 9.40pm on Tuesday 4th December and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five men and one woman who were previously arrested in connection with the murder were released under investigation.

A man was charged with murder last month and was remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “This is another significant step forward as we try to establish exactly what happened to Mr Hussain. His family have been kept updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“I continue to ask anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation, and hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

"We’ve been working closely with our partners and local people to tackle violence in the borough and reassure members of our communities."



