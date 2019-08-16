Second Teenager Charged In Birmingham Murder Probe

16 August 2019, 16:28 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 16:29

Police siren

A second suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who died in a drive-by shooting.

West Midlands Police said Ty Blake, 18, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of killing James Teer.

Mr Teer, 20, died at the scene of the shooting on Goosemoore Lane, Erdington, Birmingham, on Thursday August 8.

Blake, of Shustoke Road, Shard End, was arrested on Thursday and will be kept in custody until his appearance before magistrates.

Sharn Miles, 19, of Gowan Road, Alum Rock, appeared in court earlier this week charged with murder.

