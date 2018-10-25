Second Murder Charge Over Wolverhampton Stabbing

25 October 2018, 09:41 | Updated: 25 October 2018, 09:47

Richard Helm Wolverhampton murder

A second man has been charged with the murder of a dad of four from Wolverhampton.

Ashley Wilson, who's 27, of Guernsey Drive in Solihull was arrested yesterday morning.

He was also charged with two counts of criminal damage and arson.

Another man, 31 year old Danny Cooper of Maytree Close, Chelmsley Wood was also charged earlier this week with the murder of the 37 year old.

Richard Helm was stabbed in Ashmore Park on Friday 12 October.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the Homicide team, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Richard’s family who have of course 

been kept fully updated about this development."

