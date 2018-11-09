Ram raid suspects charged following canal arrests

9 November 2018, 09:32 | Updated: 9 November 2018, 09:34

Police siren

Three men arrested in connection with a series of ram raids at businesses across the region have been charged with burglary offences.

Shaun Sutherland, aged 28, of Eastwood Road in Balsall Heath, and mechanic Aziz Khan, aged 26, of Smithmoore Crescent in West Bromwich, have both been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal.

Nathaniel Brown, aged 29, of Longleat Avenue in Birmingham, has been charged with one count of burglary.

The trio were arrested by a Small Heath canal following a police chase in the early hours of Wednesday 7th November.

