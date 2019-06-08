Police Name West Brom Murder Victim

Police have named a man who died after being found with serious head injuries in West Bromwich.

42 year old Damian Howl died in hospital after being found at the back of a house in Heath Lane on Wednesday.

Marcus Parchment is accused of assaulting Damian Howl and leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Mr Howl, from West Bromwich, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Wednesday morning (5 June) but he failed to recover from his injuries and died later the same day.

West Midlands Police detectives arrested Parchment, also 42, shortly after Mr Howl's body was found and on Friday night detectives charged him with murder.