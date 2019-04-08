Police Launch Wanted Appeal For Tipton Man After Stabbing

8 April 2019, 05:46 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 06:11

Cameron Pace

A man from Tipton's being sought by police after a woman was stabbed.

22 year old Cameron Pace, from Hill Street, is wanted after a 23 year old suffered knife wounds to her stomach on Saturday (6 April) night.

He's wanted after a police car was rammed after the attack, in a bid to escape being caught.

Since the stabbing, the suspect's been spotted behind the wheel of a Renault Clio in Brick Kiln Lane.

However, it's alleged the 22 year old rammed the police car before running away.

A wanted appeal has now been issued and anyone with information on Pace’s whereabouts is urged to call West Midlands Police.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “If anyone believes they have seen Cameron Pace, or suspects they know where he is, I’d ask them to get in contact immediately.

“I would also ask Cameron himself to make contact: we need to speak to him to understand what has happened and to hear his side of the story.”

The victim was released from hospital on Friday evening following treatment.

Anyone who sees Pace can call West Midlands Police on 999.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can dial 101 or Live Chat via WMP Online between 8am and midnight. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111; callers won’t be asked for their name and calls cannot be traced.

