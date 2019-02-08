Police Issue Fresh Photo After Wolverhampton Stabbing
Police in Wolverhampton have released a photo of a 27 year old man they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in the city.
They're trying to trace Aaron Evans after the knife attack in Vicarage Road in the city back on January 6th.
The victim, also in his 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Three other men, two aged 22 and a 25-year-old, have previously been charged with assault and possession of a bladed article in relation to the stabbing.
#WANTED | We need your help to trace Aaron Evans who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in #Wolverhampton.— Wolverhampton Police (@wolvespolice) 7 February 2019
We want to question the 27-year-old following the incident in Vicarage Road on 6 January this year. Please call 101 if you've seen him. pic.twitter.com/0xQ83dtGLE