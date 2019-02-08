Police Issue Fresh Photo After Wolverhampton Stabbing

Police in Wolverhampton have released a photo of a 27 year old man they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in the city.

They're trying to trace Aaron Evans after the knife attack in Vicarage Road in the city back on January 6th.

The victim, also in his 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Three other men, two aged 22 and a 25-year-old, have previously been charged with assault and possession of a bladed article in relation to the stabbing.