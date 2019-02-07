Video Of Girl Being Attacked In Birmingham Goes Viral

7 February 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 12:40

Snapchat

Police are investigating after a video showing a schoolgirl being attacked by a large group of pupils in Kingstanding went viral.

The footage has been widely shared on social media and shows the girl being pulled to the ground.

It shows the victim being beaten and verbally abused while surrounded by a crowd of more than 20 pupils near Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School in Kingstanding.

West Midlands Police say they were called to the incident on Kingstanding Road on Wednesday 6 February at around 3:40pm.

The video originated on Snapchat and has been shared thousands of time on Facebook.

The school has been made aware of the incident.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

All about Stormi Webster!

Who Is Stormi Webster? Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Daughter

News

Kourney Kardashian is 'obsessed' with Kanye KUWTK trailer shows

KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'

News

Justin & Hailey Bieber have revealed the secret to their happy relationship.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Didn't Have Sex Before Marriage In Vogue interview

Justin Bieber

James Corden grills Hailey Baldwin over Fyre Festival payment

Hailey Baldwin Reveals 'Generous' Fyre Festival Pay Check

News

Gemma Collins called a shaman to cleanse the Dancing On Ice rink.

WATCH: Gemma Collins Brought A Shaman To Cleanse The Bad Energy From The Dancing On Ice Rink

TV & Film