Police Investigate Suspected Birmingham Kidnapping

8 June 2019, 05:36 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 05:37

Police

A 39 year old man's been arrested after a suspected Kidnapping in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

It happened on Cole Valley Road just before 12:30pm on June 7th

The victim was seen being dragged out of a mini - attacked - then shoved in to a balck audi and driven off.

A vehicle has also been seized.

However, police are yet to identify the victim – said to be an Asian male in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall – and are urging for him to make contact.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Avicii's friends have finished his album 'Tim'

Avicii’s Posthumous Album 'Tim' Was Finalised By His Close Friends One Year On From His Tragic Death

Avicii

Jessie J is hoping for a "miracle" after revealing fertility struggles

Jessie J Hopes To Start A Family With Channing Tatum Despite Fertility Struggle

Jessie J

Jesy and Chris are head over heels.

Jesy Nelson And Love Island’s Chris Hughes Hint They’re Married

Little Mix

Lauv spoke about collaborating with Khalid at Capital's Summertime Ball

Lauv Is Looking To Collaborate With Khalid After The #CapitalSTB
Love Island's Amber Gill had some words about the new islander

Amber Gill's Latest Comment About New Love Islander Molly-Mae Has Annoyed Viewers

TV & Film