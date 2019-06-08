Police Investigate Suspected Birmingham Kidnapping
8 June 2019, 05:36 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 05:37
A 39 year old man's been arrested after a suspected Kidnapping in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.
It happened on Cole Valley Road just before 12:30pm on June 7th
The victim was seen being dragged out of a mini - attacked - then shoved in to a balck audi and driven off.
A vehicle has also been seized.
However, police are yet to identify the victim – said to be an Asian male in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall – and are urging for him to make contact.