Police Investigate Suspected Birmingham Kidnapping

A 39 year old man's been arrested after a suspected Kidnapping in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

It happened on Cole Valley Road just before 12:30pm on June 7th

The victim was seen being dragged out of a mini - attacked - then shoved in to a balck audi and driven off.

A vehicle has also been seized.

However, police are yet to identify the victim – said to be an Asian male in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall – and are urging for him to make contact.