Police Believe Solihull Shooting Was A Targeted Attack

19 December 2018, 16:31 | Updated: 19 December 2018, 16:34

Solihull CCTV

Police are appealing for information after a 51-year-old woman was injured when a man went in to her house and shot her.


She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Detectives have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Stuart Bell from force CID, said: "Investigations remain underway today to establish the circumstances around what happened and at this stage we do believe this to be a targeted attack but the motive remains unclear. 

