Police Believe Solihull Shooting Was A Targeted Attack
19 December 2018, 16:31 | Updated: 19 December 2018, 16:34
Police are appealing for information after a 51-year-old woman was injured when a man went in to her house and shot her.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
Detectives have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Detective Inspector Stuart Bell from force CID, said: "Investigations remain underway today to establish the circumstances around what happened and at this stage we do believe this to be a targeted attack but the motive remains unclear.
WATCH || CCTV of a man detectives want to speak to in connection with a shooting in #Solihull yesterday has been released. Officers are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch. More on this here: https://t.co/dC3baRFfKf pic.twitter.com/3lezNpfYX9— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 19 December 2018