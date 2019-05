Police Believe Olton Shooting Was Targeted

An investigation's been launched after a 35 year old man and 15 year old boy were shot in Olton.

It happened on Saturday (11 May) around 4:30pm in Warwick Road.

Police say they believe the attack was deliberately targeted and both victims were taken to hospital for injuries to the leg.

Their condition is described as not life threatening or life changing.

The offender made off in a vehicle, no arrests have been made.