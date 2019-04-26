Perry Barr Football Team Pay Tribute To Harborne Stab Victim

The boss of Continental Star FC, based in Perry Barr says Jordan Moazami, who was stabbed to death in Harborne, was looked up to by younger players.

The 18 year old, from Quinton, was named as the victim of Wednesday's (24 April) attack on Tennal Road.

Lincoln Moses, from the football club says "He was a mentor, and that's important for us, because Continental Star is a community organisation, engaging around 800 kids.

"It's important to have those role models like Jordan was, to engage those kids and steer them away from anti-social behaviour and that sort of thing.

"We don't know the circumstances of what happened, all I can tell you is since knowing him here, he has steered a lot of kids along the right road.

"He was an intelligent lad, a lot of people respected and liked him.

"He was an excellent young man, and he was excellent with the kids here."

A 19 year old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.