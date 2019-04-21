Pensioner Seriously Injured In Ward End Hit And Run

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after a serious hit and run collision in Ward End.

The 81 year old victim was struck on Saturday (20 April) at 9:19pm on Washwood Heath Road.

After it happened, the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The pensioner remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition with head injuries.

Sergeant Alan Wood from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We’re currently in the process of piecing together what happened leading up to the collision; collating and reviewing CCTV footage and taking witness statements.



"I’d urge the driver of the car to do the right thing and come forward and tell us their version of events from last night.

"I would also ask anyone who hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch as soon as possible and help us piece together the moments before the collision."