Pedestrian Killed Getting Off Bus In Edgbaston

A woman has died after being hit by a car in the city.

The 65 year-old was getting off a bus on Bristol Road in Edgbaston yesterday (22nd) afternoon, when she was hit by a car.

The local woman, who was treated for serious internal injuries was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody this morning (Sunday 23 December).

Sergeant Alan Hands from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a blue Volkswagen Golf car which was involved in the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life, who ask that they are left to grieve.”