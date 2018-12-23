Pedestrian Killed Getting Off Bus In Edgbaston

23 December 2018, 10:20 | Updated: 23 December 2018, 10:21

police accident sign

A woman has died after being hit by a car in the city.

The 65 year-old was getting off a bus on Bristol Road in Edgbaston yesterday (22nd) afternoon, when she was hit by a car.

The local woman, who was treated for serious internal injuries was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody this morning (Sunday 23 December).

Sergeant Alan Hands from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a blue Volkswagen Golf car which was involved in the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life, who ask that they are left to grieve.”

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

News

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande

Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible.

Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus sang her own version of 'Santa Baby' with Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs A Feminist Reimagining Of 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus

James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb

James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food

I'm A Celebrity