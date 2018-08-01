Parents Pay Tribute To Woman Killed In Kingstanding Crash

1 August 2018, 04:56

The parents of a 20 year old woman killed in Kingstanding have paid tribute to their daughter.

Sarah Giles was killed when the Golf she was in was hit by an Audi A3 on Kingsland Rooad which had failed to stop for police.

Her mum and dad say: "Sarah Giles our loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She brought sunshine into the lives of everybody who knew her, with her wonderful smile and beautiful heart. Our lives have

been devastated by her death."

A 20 year old man from Kingstanding has been charged with her death,

Brandon Daniles from Chingford Road is due before magistrates on Wednesday (1 August) accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 22 year old driver, who was in the car with Sarah Giles, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

