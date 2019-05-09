One Person Dead After Hockley Wall Collapse

A person has died after a wall collapsed inside a property in Hockley.

It happened on Wednesday night (8 May) in Vittoria Street just before 6pm.

Two others were injured.

We should be getting an update from emergency services at the scene in #Hockley shortly #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/ngLzOwr9xe — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 8, 2019

Officers arrived at the scene with fire and ambulance crews.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area to enable emergency services to investigate.