One Person Dead After Hockley Wall Collapse

9 May 2019, 08:17 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 08:24

building collapse Birmingham

A person has died after a wall collapsed inside a property in Hockley.

It happened on Wednesday night (8 May) in Vittoria Street just before 6pm.

Two others were injured. 

 

Officers arrived at the scene with fire and ambulance crews.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area to enable emergency services to investigate.

