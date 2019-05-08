One Person Badly Hurt In Birmingham Building Collapse

Police were called to reports that a building on Vittoria Street in Hockley, had collapsed just before 6pm on Wednesday evening (8 May).

It’s understood that at least one person has been seriously injured.

Officers are currently at the scene with fire and ambulance colleagues. The health and safety executive have been informed.

Vittoria Street is closed to allow for emergency services to investigate the cause of the collapse. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.