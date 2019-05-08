One Person Badly Hurt In Birmingham Building Collapse

8 May 2019, 19:20 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 20:22

building collapse Birmingham

Police were called to reports that a building on Vittoria Street in Hockley, had collapsed just before 6pm on Wednesday evening (8 May).

It’s understood that at least one person has been seriously injured.

Officers are currently at the scene with fire and ambulance colleagues. The health and safety executive have been informed.

Vittoria Street is closed to allow for emergency services to investigate the cause of the collapse. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.  

 

 

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan Barton Hanson's advice for getting chosen by Love Island producers

Megan Barton Hanson: How To Win Over Love Island Producers & Get Into The 2019 Villa

TV & Film

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally shared the name of their new son

Royal Baby Name: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Name New Son Archie

News

Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp will be going head to head in Soccer Aid For Unicef

It’s Roman Kemp Vs Marvin Humes In Soccer Aid For Unicef As The Capital Presenters Go Head To Head

News

Ariana Grande and Jungkook met at her Sweeteener concert

BTS's Jungkook Met Ariana Grande & Had The Sweetest Message After Watching Her Sweetener Concert

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes originally wrote the song for Dua Lipa.

Shawn Mendes Wrote ‘If I Can’t Have You’ For Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes