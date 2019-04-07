Nuno Urges Players To Make FA Cup Semi-Final 'Special

7 April 2019, 08:10

Nuno 2

Wolves will hope to progress to the FA Cup final for the first time since they last won it in 1960.

They meet Watford at Wembley in Sunday afternoon for the right to play Manchester City in the decider.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said "It’s going to be very close. Watford are a very good team, with very good players, a very good manager and are very organised. We expect a very tough game against a very good team.

"The performances that they’ve been having and the players they have, the manager they have, it will be a very tough game."

More than 33,000 Wolves fans will be making the trip to Wembley.

Nuno's called on his players to make it a ‘special game’.

Wolves haven't got this far since 1998.

