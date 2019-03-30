Murder Investigation: Stabbing In Solihull

30 March 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 10:21

Smith's Wood Solihull

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a stabbing in Solihull last night.

Crews were called to Arran Way in Smith's Wood at around 11:15pm to find the 24 year-old victim with critical injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains in place to allow for investigations to be carried out in the area.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen from the force’s homicide team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and we are working hard to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and we're keen to hear from anyone who can help us piece together the circumstances leading up to the attack.

"If you were in Arran Way at the time, please contact us as you may have vital information about what happened."

