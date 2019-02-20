Murder Investigation Launched In Wolverhampton

﻿A murder investigation's been launched in Wolverhampton, after a man was found with fatal injuries.

Officers were called to Chadwick Close, Merry Hill at around 6:20pm on Tuesday 19 February.

The victim, a man in his 20's was discovered lying in the street but couldn't be saved by medics.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force's homicide team, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which can assist our investigation."

A cordon remains in place as police investigate.