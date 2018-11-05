Murder investigation launched after Small Heath stabbing

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man stabbed in the head in Small Heath has now died.

Police were alerted to the 41-year-old victim having been taken to hospital at around 5.10am on Saturday 3rd November following an attack in Coventry Road.

He had sustained serious head injuries and sadly passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we are still in the process of establishing what led to him sustaining these fatal injuries.

"Our thoughts remain with his family at what is a deeply distressing time and we are offering them all the support we can.