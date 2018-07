Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies In Lozells

A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man died from serious injuries in Lozells.

Officers were called to Hunters Road yesterday morning by parameics who were treating the victim, who was in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police have arrested two men, both 43 years old, one on suspicion of assault and the other on suspicion of wounding.