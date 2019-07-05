Murder Investigation After Birmingham Man Kidnapped And Tortured Dies

5 July 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 12:46

Tomasz Samel

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man three months after he was kidnapped from his Birmingham home and tortured.

Polish national Tomasz Samel, aged 45, was taken from his home on Raleigh Close, Handsworth, in a white van by men police are now trying to identify.

They escorted him to the vehicle, a white Peugeot Boxer, before driving away, at around 8.45am on 27 March.

At 10.45pm that day, he banged on the door of a property in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, to get help.

Suffering from 75 per cent burns, he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Samel died in a specialist burns unit in Liverpool on 21 June.

 

Today officers launched a major appeal to establish the identity of his killers, as they released clear CCTV footage of two suspects. 

They are also trying to establish the current location of the van, which was displaying the registration OY55 MVT. It had previously been seen in Bristol and the Banbury area of Oxfordshire.


Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History As She Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey
Billie Eilish shares a snap of her new green hair

Billie Eilish's Hair: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her New Green Hairstyle
The Love Island podcast hosts predict Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths will get back together

Michael Griffiths ‘Will Go Back To Amber Gill’ Predicts Love Island: The Morning After Host Kem Cetinay

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have re-ignited dating rumours

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship: Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes