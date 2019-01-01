Murder Charge After Fatal Halesowen Stabbing

A man's been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Halesowen.

It's after 34 year old Stuart Roe, who was from Dudley, was found with fatal stab wounds by a member of public in the street.

Despite the best efforts by paramedics, he died at the scene.

57 year old Martyn Turley, from Whitehouse Street in Tipton, was charged with murder on New Year's Eve.

He's also accused of possessing an offensive weapon and is due before Birmingham Magistrates on Tuesday 1 January.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield says: "My officers have done brilliantly to gather enough evidence to bring a murder charge against the suspect.

"Clearly that's a significant step but I still need anyone who was in the area on Saturday night into Sunday morning ? especially in the Britannia pub in Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis where Mr Roe had visited shortly

before his death to get in touch.

"Did anyone see him in or near the pub or see him leave just after 1am? Or did anyone see him during the 20 minute walk from the pub to the murder scene in Springfield Drive?

"There is also the possibility that anyone driving near the scene or who lives nearby may have recorded vital evidence on dash-cams or CCTV ? so again I'd ask them to check the video and get in touch if they believe they

have footage of interest."